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Has The American Church Become Apostate?
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1 view • February 18, 2022
For the most part, the American Church has become apostate. She has forsaken the true Gospel that calls men to be reconciled unto God through faith in the Lord Jesus Christ on the basis of His perfect life and atoning death, His resurrection and ascension as King. We'll take a look at this in a recent Barna report. Caution: It may shock you!
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