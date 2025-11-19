BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DR GROUP & DR ANA BRAGING ABOUT THE GOLD NANOPARTICLES IN DR GROUPS METHYLENE BLUE PRODUCT! THE SAME METH BLUE ALEX JONES SELLS!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
238 followers
1
98 views • 1 day ago

https://x.com/Ryansikorski10/status/1983378059207057522?t=uVIAL-qh-pp_3rX-A1BMvQ&s=19


Do you know why Methylene Blue (MB) is being sold as a cure-all alternative medicine especially for the mRNA gene editing technology?


Because they are using Methylene Blue (MB) in all these supplements as a molecular imaging probe so they can look at all the damage they have caused to your biological molecular machinery.


This is just ONE of the reasons for the use of MB in these supplements. MB also binds to Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) and Graphene Oxide (GO) as well. It's binding to the nanotechnology creating immunosensors.

https://spj.science.org/doi/10.34133/research.0583

.

https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsomega.8b00689

.


https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1964773512675209696?t=g5NPMn5JSfc2IvpBs0UbmQ&s=19

Synthetic Biology Nanotechnology Mergehttps://search.brave.com/search?q=synthetic+biology+nanotechnology+merge&source=android&summary=1&conversation=abd4ea04cf3bfc919e252e

.

bioengineered food nanotechnology mergehttps://search.brave.com/search?q=bioengineered+food+nanotechnology+merge&source=web&summary=1&conversation=d94b777c149ec2156a6ac3

.

pharmaceutical products biotechnology nanotechnology mergehttps://search.brave.com/search?q=pharmaceutical+products+biotechnology+nanotechnology+merge&source=web&summary=1&conversation=a15b0d4725d443de51c42e

.

S.5002 - 117th Congress (2021-2022): FDA Modernization Act 2.0 | Congress.gov | Library of Congress

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002

.

synthetic meat biodigital convergencehttps://search.brave.com/search?q=synthetic+meat+biodigital+convergence&source=android&summary=1&conversation=8818a4f62cb32da0e3745c

.

supliments biotechnology nanotechnology mergehttps://search.brave.com/search?q=supliments+biotechnology+nanotechnology+merge&source=web&summary=1&conversation=3f5c90fd176e9ec1e0469f

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1944199020869521497?t=lUc_KlgECP4wyOKC8pSAig&s=19

Nanotechnology in Food Coatingshttps://search.brave.com/search?q=nanotechnology+in+food+coatings&source=android&summary=1&conversation=cf021c672dd6770c4e0b19

.

Nanotechnology in Food Coloringhttps://search.brave.com/search?q=nanotechnology+in+food+coloring+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=ba63b36f2aea22fea23b35

.

Nanotechnology in Foodhttps://search.brave.com/search?q=nanotechnology+in+food+flavoring+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=f2b2fc56f3746711f9361f

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1933262798429073649?t=ncjFplghwddkZ1wqJfrWYQ&s=19

A Fully Edible Transistor Based on a Toothpaste Pigment - Feltri - 2024 - Advanced Science - Wiley Online Library

https://advanced.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/advs.202404658

.

nanotechnology in cosmeticshttps://search.brave.com/search?q=nanotechnology+in+cosmetics&source=android&summary=1&conversation=279b382c9a43074c7ca9f8


Keywords
trump20242030covid
