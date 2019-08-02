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How to Use Organic Coffee Grounds in Your Garden & Get it for Free: Perfect for Tomatoes & Peppers!
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471 views • August 02, 2019
Coffee grounds are a great organic fertilizer with an N-P-K of 2-.5-.5 or close to that. The phosphorous and potassium are soluble and immediate available to your plants. The nitrogen will be available over time. The video is straight forward. Starbucks gives coffee grounds away for free! Use it every 3 or 4 weeks for a free organic fertilizer.
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