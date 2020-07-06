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The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest - Episode 1
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9582 views • July 06, 2020
Welcome to Episode 1 of The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest docu-series! We welcome you to watch this episode completely free. To sign up to be notified of the next airing of this docu-series, go here: https://bit.ly/AGQ-free.
In this episode titled "The True History of Chemotherapy and the Pharmaceutical Monopoly", we will uncover the lies of chemotherapy and learn how Big Pharma falsifies "research"-based medicine. We'll hear about the families that donated to our medical education system... and how they created a medical monopoly.
Next, we visit the Hoxsey Clinic (Biomedical Center) in Tijuana, Mexico to interview doctors and patients. And we'll hear stories of children taken away from their parents and forced to undergo radiation and chemotherapy. Tune in for much more!
If you would like to support our mission and own all episodes of this eye-opening docu-series, please follow this link: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon.
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Inside The Truth About Cancer Docu-Series
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Doctors, researchers, experts, and survivors show you exactly how to prevent and treat cancer in our 3 original docu-series: "The Quest for the Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA", and on our website: http://bit.ly/ttac-shop.
In our docu-series, you’ll travel with Ty Bollinger who lost both his mother and father to cancer (as well as 5 other family members). Ty travels the country and the globe and sits down with leading experts, doctors, researchers, and cancer conquerors to find out their proven methods for preventing and treating cancer.
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join.
Learn more about our latest docu-series “Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA” here: http://bit.ly/eastern-medicine-dvd.
---------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey Through Asia."
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a bi-weekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News: http://bit.ly/GHN-episodes.
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
In this episode titled "The True History of Chemotherapy and the Pharmaceutical Monopoly", we will uncover the lies of chemotherapy and learn how Big Pharma falsifies "research"-based medicine. We'll hear about the families that donated to our medical education system... and how they created a medical monopoly.
Next, we visit the Hoxsey Clinic (Biomedical Center) in Tijuana, Mexico to interview doctors and patients. And we'll hear stories of children taken away from their parents and forced to undergo radiation and chemotherapy. Tune in for much more!
If you would like to support our mission and own all episodes of this eye-opening docu-series, please follow this link: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Inside The Truth About Cancer Docu-Series
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Doctors, researchers, experts, and survivors show you exactly how to prevent and treat cancer in our 3 original docu-series: "The Quest for the Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA", and on our website: http://bit.ly/ttac-shop.
In our docu-series, you’ll travel with Ty Bollinger who lost both his mother and father to cancer (as well as 5 other family members). Ty travels the country and the globe and sits down with leading experts, doctors, researchers, and cancer conquerors to find out their proven methods for preventing and treating cancer.
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join.
Learn more about our latest docu-series “Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA” here: http://bit.ly/eastern-medicine-dvd.
---------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey Through Asia."
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a bi-weekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News: http://bit.ly/GHN-episodes.
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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