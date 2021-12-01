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A December To Remember! The War Has Gone Public! Biblical Times! Their Diseased Temple's Coming Down!
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324 views • December 01, 2021
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Previous Updates:
Lin Wood's BOMBSHELL Secret Recording of General Mike Flynn! Is Q a CIA Psychological Operation? PLUS Pegasus Spyware!
https://rumble.com/vpxfvi-breaking-lin-wood-bombshell-secret-recording-of-general-mike-flynn-cia-psy-.html
Mike Lindell's Supreme Court Lawsuit Is Happening! State AG's Are Suing To Reinstate Trump PLUS Links To 96-Hour Thanks-A-Thon!
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General Flynn's EPIC Q Comms! Emergency Broadcast System (EBS) + MOAB Incoming! Good Vs Evil! God Wins!
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NEW FBI Raids! Mike Lindell & Steve Bannon's EPIC Interview! Biden's Weaponized DOJ! States Sue To Decertify! And Reinstate Trump!
https://rumble.com/vpdczv-new-fbi-raids-mike-lindell-and-steve-bannon-bidens-weaponized-doj-trump-epi.html
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JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
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Sponsor A Show: [email protected]
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
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Previous Updates:
Lin Wood's BOMBSHELL Secret Recording of General Mike Flynn! Is Q a CIA Psychological Operation? PLUS Pegasus Spyware!
https://rumble.com/vpxfvi-breaking-lin-wood-bombshell-secret-recording-of-general-mike-flynn-cia-psy-.html
Mike Lindell's Supreme Court Lawsuit Is Happening! State AG's Are Suing To Reinstate Trump PLUS Links To 96-Hour Thanks-A-Thon!
https://rumble.com/vpsxv9-mike-lindells-supreme-court-lawsuit-is-happening-ags-suing-to-reinstate-tru.html
The Top 5 Scenarios To Reinstate Trump & Save Our Country, Our Children & The World!
https://rumble.com/vpl4pb-the-top-5-scenarios-to-reinstate-trump-and-save-our-country-our-children-an.html
Devolution: The Basics 101 Trump's Behind The Scenes Shadow Presidency! 100% Proof Trump Never Left!
https://rumble.com/vpi0pn-devolution-the-basics-101-trumps-behind-the-scenes-shadow-presidency-100-pr.html
General Flynn's EPIC Q Comms! Emergency Broadcast System (EBS) + MOAB Incoming! Good Vs Evil! God Wins!
https://rumble.com/vpg9gp-general-flynns-epic-comms-emergency-broadcast-system-ebs-moab-incoming-good.html
NEW FBI Raids! Mike Lindell & Steve Bannon's EPIC Interview! Biden's Weaponized DOJ! States Sue To Decertify! And Reinstate Trump!
https://rumble.com/vpdczv-new-fbi-raids-mike-lindell-and-steve-bannon-bidens-weaponized-doj-trump-epi.html
FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
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