Hamas Embedded Reporters, Digital IDs by 2030, and Your Calls

On today's episode we discussed the Digital IDs by 2030, reporters embedded with Hamas and other stories, plus your calls. Listen live M-F, 5am Pacific on WWCR shortwave 7490 kHz and 13845 kHz.
Today's sponsor: https://jdrgold.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.