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Petrodollar & Fatima: Saudis To Sell Oil in Yuan…Pope to Consecrate Russia to Virgin Mary
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145 views • March 15, 2022
It is known as the Petrodollar. The sale of oil worldwide has been pegged to the US Dollar since the days of Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger in the early 1970s. The status of the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency is dependent on the US-Saudi Arabia deal negotiated by Kissinger to link oil to the dollar. Today, the Petrodollar is in trouble. According to the Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia and China are in active discussions to price some Saudi oil exports in Chinese Yuan.
On any given day, that story alone would be the dominant theme for TruNews. But there’s more today. Pope Francis will consecrate Russia to the Virgin Mary on March 25 to fulfill the 1917 Fatima prophecy.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/15/22
On any given day, that story alone would be the dominant theme for TruNews. But there’s more today. Pope Francis will consecrate Russia to the Virgin Mary on March 25 to fulfill the 1917 Fatima prophecy.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/15/22
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