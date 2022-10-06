Dr Ruckman - RARE Romans Study #17 Romans 6:2 - 6:11

Dr Peter Ruckman (non-Bookstore version) - RARE Romans Study #17. Romans 6:2 - 6:11 are covered in this volume.
This upload FIXES the miss-match errors with the previous uploads.
This is the BEST Romans commentary I ever heard. Dr Ruckman teaches from the reformation text (the Authorized Bible) - about how Romans defines Christian Doctrine, without private interpretation. These spiritual truths are indeed "soul food"! NOTE: #17 has an echo.
