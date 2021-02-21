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Live @ 5 February 21st 2021
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141 views • February 22, 2022
Today on episode 209, Steffen Rowe uses Global Interim Head of State Kimberly Ann Goguen's own words to sum up the actual state of affairs the broke and dying Global Deep State is in. The multiple hat wearing irrefutable Master at the Art of War Ground Commander Kimberly Goguen is about to lap the Deep State as she warns humanity about the USA truck convoy upcoming false flag event. A Must Not Miss Episode
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