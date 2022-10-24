Create New Account
Fruit to Perfection (Part 1)
Fire & Grace Church
Published a month ago |

August 7th, 2022

Pastor Dean preaches about the Christian walk and what is required of us after salvation. Being a Christian means continually examining yourself (2 Cor 13:5) and continually obeying the Lord (Heb 5:9). Mature Christians have a strong attitude against sin and know to stay away from the slippery slopes of temptation.

"And that which fell among thorns are they, which, when they have heard, go forth, and are choked with cares and riches and pleasures of this life, and bring no fruit to perfection." Luke 8:14

Keywords
spiritual bible jesus christian obedience maturity dean odle

