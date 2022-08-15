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PfizerGate: Official Government Reports prove Hundreds of Thousands of People are dying every single week due to Covid-19 Vaccination
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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1397 views • August 15, 2022

You were instructed to stay at home to protect the healthcare system. But while you did so, hospitals essentially had a holiday, and this is backed up by official data. You were told the answer to everyone’s prayers was to get the Covid-19 injection. But now that you have done so, the healthcare system is on the brink of collapse.

Waiting times for ambulances are at an all-time high. The number of emergency calls due to people suffering cardiac arrest is at an all-time high. The number of people dying is at an all-time high, with hundreds of thousands of excess deaths occurring around the world every single week.

And official Government reports prove without a shadow of a doubt that it is all thanks to the Covid-19 vaccines.
https://expose-news.com/2022/08/14/gov-reports-prove-hundreds-thousands-dying-covid-vaccine/

INSURANCE COMPANIES DEATH PAYOUTS INCREASED 19-44% IN 2021 AFTER COVID VACCINES 

https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/insurance-companies-death-payouts-increased-19-44-62f825e997729f499fe44d98

Why Are Kiwi's Falling Ill and Dying in Record Numbers? 

https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/why-are-kiwis-falling-ill-and-62f5ccd0f8e2e11b8315fab0

The New Zealand Government is Ready to Do It All Again https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/the-new-zealand-government-is-ready-62f576bc97729f499fe446b7

29% Of Vaxxed Teens Have Heart Problems! – New Studies Expose The Fraudulent Vaccines! [VIDEO]

 https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/08/29-of-vaxxed-teens-have-hear-problems-new-studies-expose-the-fraudulent-vaccines-video/

Keywords
vaccinescardiac arresthealth care systemspoiler alertexcess deathspfizergateofficial datacovid 19 injection
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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