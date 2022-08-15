PfizerGate: Official Government Reports prove Hundreds of Thousands of People are dying every single week due to Covid-19 Vaccination

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You were instructed to stay at home to protect the healthcare system. But while you did so, hospitals essentially had a holiday, and this is backed up by official data. You were told the answer to everyone’s prayers was to get the Covid-19 injection. But now that you have done so, the healthcare system is on the brink of collapse.
Waiting times for ambulances are at an all-time high. The number of emergency calls due to people suffering cardiac arrest is at an all-time high. The number of people dying is at an all-time high, with hundreds of thousands of excess deaths occurring around the world every single week.
And official Government reports prove without a shadow of a doubt that it is all thanks to the Covid-19 vaccines.
https://expose-news.com/2022/08/14/gov-reports-prove-hundreds-thousands-dying-covid-vaccine/
INSURANCE COMPANIES DEATH PAYOUTS INCREASED 19-44% IN 2021 AFTER COVID VACCINES
https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/insurance-companies-death-payouts-increased-19-44-62f825e997729f499fe44d98
Why Are Kiwi's Falling Ill and Dying in Record Numbers?
https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/why-are-kiwis-falling-ill-and-62f5ccd0f8e2e11b8315fab0
The New Zealand Government is Ready to Do It All Again https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/the-new-zealand-government-is-ready-62f576bc97729f499fe446b7
29% Of Vaxxed Teens Have Heart Problems! – New Studies Expose The Fraudulent Vaccines! [VIDEO]
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/08/29-of-vaxxed-teens-have-hear-problems-new-studies-expose-the-fraudulent-vaccines-video/