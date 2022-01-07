Pastor Ruth's Fireside Chat: An interpretation of Mike Adam's Gem Mining Dream

Recently Mike Adams shared a dream of his about Gathering and Mining Gems. I looked in Scripture and found this passage:

Malachi 3:16-18 "Then they that feared the LORD spake often one to another: and the LORD hearkened, and heard it, and a book of remembrance was written before Him for them that feared the LORD, and that thought upon His name. And they shall be mine, saith the LORD of hosts, in that day when I make up My jewels; and I will spare them, as a man spares his own son that serves Him. Then shall you return, and discern between the righteous and the wicked, between him that serves God and him that serves Him not."