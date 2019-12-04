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Pets and Colloidal Silver
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2172 views • December 04, 2019
Many people use colloidal silver to help heal infections in their cats, dogs and other pets, and now you can, too! Stomach infections, eye and ear infections, cuts, bites, burns and more can all be effectively treated with colloidal silver, the world’s most powerful natural infection-fighting substance! In this short but revealing video, you’ll learn some of the simplest and most effective ways of treating pets with colloidal silver. And you’ll discover how I healed my pet Chow, Red Dog, of a debilitating and stubborn stomach infection using colloidal silver.
After you've seen the video, be sure to get your FREE 7-part mini-course in successful colloidal silver usage, by going to www.TheSilverEdge.com
After you've seen the video, be sure to get your FREE 7-part mini-course in successful colloidal silver usage, by going to www.TheSilverEdge.com
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