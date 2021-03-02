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Dr Tess Lawrie — Ivermectin cuts COVID deaths by 75% & works against all variants?
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144 views • March 02, 2021
Ivermectin cuts COVID deaths by 75% and works against all variants? Costs pennies and you can demand it from your GP (UK).
Laura Dodsworth (https://twitter.com/Unlocked_UK_) speaks with Dr Tess Lawrie.
Dr Tess Lawrie (MBBCh, DFSRH, PhD), is director of The Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd (https://www.e-bmc.co.uk/), an independent medical research company that does evidence synthesis for clinical practice guidelines. Her peer-reviewed publications have received in excess of 3000 citations and her ResearchGate score is among the top 5% of ResearchGate members, https://www.researchgate.net/profile/theresa_lawrie
For more background on Ivermectin and links, see https://dryburgh.com/ivermectin-pierre-kory/
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Laura Dodsworth (https://twitter.com/Unlocked_UK_) speaks with Dr Tess Lawrie.
Dr Tess Lawrie (MBBCh, DFSRH, PhD), is director of The Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd (https://www.e-bmc.co.uk/), an independent medical research company that does evidence synthesis for clinical practice guidelines. Her peer-reviewed publications have received in excess of 3000 citations and her ResearchGate score is among the top 5% of ResearchGate members, https://www.researchgate.net/profile/theresa_lawrie
For more background on Ivermectin and links, see https://dryburgh.com/ivermectin-pierre-kory/
Join me on Minds
▶
https://www.minds.com/dryburgh/
Follow me on Odysee! (A pretty LBRY.tv front-end)
▶
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@dryburgh:7
Telegram Channel
▶
https://t.me/dryburgh
Blog Posts to Your Inbox
▶
https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/
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