Proof that the pandemic was planned, and what comes next...

Some facts:

The World Health Organization has a plan for ten years of infectious diseases, says Marion Koopmans, a WHO virologist.

Thousands of medical doctors say the pandemic was planned.

The World Doctors Alliance says it is the 'Greatest Crime in History'.

Millions of COVID-19 test kits were sold in 2017 and 2018.

In 2017, Fauci guaranteed a pandemic within the next two years.

Bill and Melinda Gates guaranteed an imminent global pandemic.

Several movies predicted the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic was depicted during the Olympics summer games in 2012.

A Rockefeller Foundation document describes the global pandemic with terrifying accuracy... ten years before it happened.

‘At least 4 billion "useless eaters" shall be eliminated by the year 2050 by means of limited wars and organized epidemics of fatal, rapid acting diseases.’ (Dr. John Coleman, CIA Intelligence officer, 'The Committee of 300')

* More info: https://stopworldcontrol.com/proof/

* Source: https://stopworldcontrol.com

* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net

* For the Sake of Truth - https://free2shine.net/index.php/wisdom/everyone/106-for-the-sake-of-truth

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* We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...

Where do you stand with God?

God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.

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