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Mariupol Port Demined by Russia
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110 views • May 29, 2022
"Alejandro Kirk, teleSUR Special Envoy has more details when the port of Mariupol is preparing to receive the first ships after the intense battles in that city on the Sea of Azov." - teleSUR
https://youtu.be/i_jg8GnMZFs
https://youtu.be/i_jg8GnMZFs
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