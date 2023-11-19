Sergio & Rhoda in Israel:We Spent 29 Days In Israel During War

Rhoda and I flew back to Israel to be with our families and friends. Israel is at war. 350,000 thousand men and women were called into the reserves, whole cities were evacuated, rockets are flying in the south, rockets in the north… Arabs and Jews fighting, people and families divided, and if you watch the News, it may seem absolutely surreal. This is the documentary of what it is like here. The question we try to answer -- is peace even possible?

