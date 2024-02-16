Trump vs Biden: Immigration, Warfare and our Uncertain Future | Victor Davis Hanson. Aired Feb 16, 2024.

In this interview, John has an in-depth discussion with renowned historian and writer Victor Davis Hanson. They discuss a wide range of topics including immigration, the current state of tertiary education, the condition of the Biden administration, and the 2024 presidential election.





John and Victor talk about changing demographics in politics, and how, against all odds, younger generations are tending towards independent, rather than institutionalised, views.





Victor also addresses the conflicts in Israel and Ukraine, critiquing the concept of proportionality in war, and examining the extent to which western countries should be involved. Lastly, they explore emerging concerns about immigration, now that Americans are identifying it as one of the most important issues for the coming election.





Victor Davis Hanson is an American classicist, military historian, columnist, and farmer. He has been a commentator on contemporary politics for the National Review and The Washington Times and is currently the Martin and Illie Anderson Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.





In addition to writing hundreds of articles, book reviews and newspaper editorials, Hanson is also the author of twenty-four books and hosts a regular podcast series, 'The Victor Davis Hanson Show'. Hanson was awarded the National Humanities Medal in 2007 by President George W. Bush, and was a presidential appointee in 2007-08 on the American Battle Monuments Commission. His latest book, The Dying Citizen, was published in October 2021. And his next book, soon to be released on May the 7th this year, The End of Everything, How Wars Descend Into Annihilation.