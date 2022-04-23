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Le 24 avril on arrête le cirque !
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12 views • April 23, 2022
Zapping 24 avril 2022 : https://t.me/yoyo_officiel/38
YoYo_Officiel : https://t.me/yoyo_officiel
NEW ZAPPING : le #24Avril2022 on arrête le cirque 🎪 #MacronDegage #Castex #McKinseyGate #RothschildGate #600Milliards
YoYo_Officiel : https://t.me/yoyo_officiel
NEW ZAPPING : le #24Avril2022 on arrête le cirque 🎪 #MacronDegage #Castex #McKinseyGate #RothschildGate #600Milliards
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