Eric Genuis - Russian Ballade
48 trx1Eric Genuis - "Russian Ballade"


Oct 2, 2011


Recorded live in 2010 - a stirring performance by the masterful composer/performer, Eric Genuis.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e29GnjvFbCc

pianoorchestralive musiceric genuisrussian ballade

