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SURVEY SAYS...Earth is FLAT (88%)(Video) - 656565
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38 views • February 21, 2022
Flat Earth or Superior Mirage? IMPOSSIBLE View of Chicago - Geometry doesn't Lie
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Flat-Earth-or-Superior-Mirage-656565:7
The IMPOSSIBLE Moon movements (Laws of Physics do not lie)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/The-Moons-IMPOSSIBLE-Movements-Unless-it-has-its-own-engine-656565:1
SURVEY SAYS...Earth is FLAT (88%)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/SURVEY-SAYS-Earth-is-FLAT-88-Percent-video-656565:0
So YES, It's a thing... Just try and prove to yourself that it's the CLAIMED spinning "globe" and see for yourself where you end-up. :)
POLL taken during video.
Screen-shot showing live poll results: https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/SURVEY-SAYS-Earth-is-FLAT-88-Percent-656565:7
Great 2021 Flat Earth Documentary (A Wake-up Call for most)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/LEVEL-2021-SEAN-HIBBELER-656565:a
Truth About Satellites (They are not what you've been led to believe)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Truth-about-so-called-SATELLITES-Are-they-REALLY-in-space-656565:6
The Moon Landing HOAX Exposed (Talk about a fish story)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/The-MOON-LANDING-Hoax-656565:c
Human Optics Explained - How they Tricked the World into Believing They Live on a "globe" (Once you grasp this one it all comes together for you...)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Human-Optics-Explained-How-they-Tricked-the-World-into-Believing-They-Live-on-a-globe-656565:0
ISS Puppet Show (Exposes the Comedy of the ACTORNots)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/ISS-PUPPET-SHOW-Conspiracy-Music-Guru-656565:6
What "Gravity" REALLY is (No mythical, magical extra imaginary stuffs needed - just SCIENCE)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Gravity-What-is-it-Really:8
656565, Jon Pounders, Flat Earth, David Carrico, Rob Skiba
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Flat-Earth-or-Superior-Mirage-656565:7
The IMPOSSIBLE Moon movements (Laws of Physics do not lie)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/The-Moons-IMPOSSIBLE-Movements-Unless-it-has-its-own-engine-656565:1
SURVEY SAYS...Earth is FLAT (88%)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/SURVEY-SAYS-Earth-is-FLAT-88-Percent-video-656565:0
So YES, It's a thing... Just try and prove to yourself that it's the CLAIMED spinning "globe" and see for yourself where you end-up. :)
POLL taken during video.
Screen-shot showing live poll results: https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/SURVEY-SAYS-Earth-is-FLAT-88-Percent-656565:7
Great 2021 Flat Earth Documentary (A Wake-up Call for most)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/LEVEL-2021-SEAN-HIBBELER-656565:a
Truth About Satellites (They are not what you've been led to believe)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Truth-about-so-called-SATELLITES-Are-they-REALLY-in-space-656565:6
The Moon Landing HOAX Exposed (Talk about a fish story)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/The-MOON-LANDING-Hoax-656565:c
Human Optics Explained - How they Tricked the World into Believing They Live on a "globe" (Once you grasp this one it all comes together for you...)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Human-Optics-Explained-How-they-Tricked-the-World-into-Believing-They-Live-on-a-globe-656565:0
ISS Puppet Show (Exposes the Comedy of the ACTORNots)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/ISS-PUPPET-SHOW-Conspiracy-Music-Guru-656565:6
What "Gravity" REALLY is (No mythical, magical extra imaginary stuffs needed - just SCIENCE)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Gravity-What-is-it-Really:8
656565, Jon Pounders, Flat Earth, David Carrico, Rob Skiba
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