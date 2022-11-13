11.13.22. Cider Sunday Ciderboys Tropical Wave 4.75/5

Sadly we are without the lovely Mili today but you can find her on her Instagram and Tiktok if you need your Mili fix ( links below)Ciderboys has turned out to be a real winner in the craft cider world for me. This cider while listed as a veritable Carmen Miranda hat in a can it worked out beautifully for them. Tart ,tangy, fruity deliciousness packed for your enjoyment.

Running 5.0 for the AV, no IBUs and the SRM is a 3 max.

Easy drinking and best enjoyed in the lower ranges around 38-40f

Another winner for the folks from Ciderboys.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a bit of your time with us.

(*mili's links) IG: danielle_rapisarda

TikTok: daniellerap

Skal

E.

As always we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr