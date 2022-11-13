Create New Account
11.13.22. Cider Sunday Ciderboys Tropical Wave 4.75/5
Sadly we are without the lovely Mili today but you can find her on her Instagram and Tiktok if you need your Mili fix ( links below)Ciderboys has turned out to be a real winner in the craft cider world for me. This cider while listed as a veritable Carmen Miranda hat in a can it worked out beautifully for them. Tart ,tangy, fruity deliciousness packed for your enjoyment.

Running 5.0 for the AV, no IBUs and the SRM is a 3 max.

Easy drinking and best enjoyed in the lower ranges around 38-40f

Another winner for the folks from Ciderboys.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a bit of your time with us.

(*mili's links) IG: danielle_rapisarda

TikTok: daniellerap

Skal

E.

As always we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

