NFL Player Chris Smith (31) has died...

Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith has died, the Cleveland Browns and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, announced Tuesday. Smith was 31.

Smith was a member of the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons this season.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

