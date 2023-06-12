Visit to Tacoma Homeless Encampment

I went to visit this homeless encampment in Tacoma because the city has told the residents they have to move off of this land in just a couple of days, but is not prepared to move them into shelters or housing of any kind. At first the residents believed I was there for nefarious or malicious purposes, but when they found out I was not, they were then willing to speak to me.

This camp has been there for a long time, in response to rising housing costs all over the city and state right now. The phone number on cityoftacoma. org is (253) 591-5252