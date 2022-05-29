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Greedy Prayers
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30 views • May 29, 2022
A helpful question to be asking ourselves when we pray is if we want God's will? Does what you are praying for consistent with what God wants (i.e. do I want God's will)?
Click the link to watch a longer video called "How To Pray And Get Results": https://bit.ly/32q7mav
For inquiries email [email protected]
Click the link to watch a longer video called "How To Pray And Get Results": https://bit.ly/32q7mav
For inquiries email [email protected]
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