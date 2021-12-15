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[WOW] The Australian Vax-Nazi Police Are... FAKE?!?!?!
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242 views • December 15, 2021
Update on NT Australians Being Moved Into Quarantine Camps...
This lady in the Northern Territory, Australia, claims she talked to the Military Police on the phone for 30 minutes.
The MPs say it’s not the Australian Defense Force moving the people to quarantine camps.
She says there’s an ongoing investigation. Mr Gunner said it’s the ADF doing this, which is not true. They say that it’s possible people have purchased uniforms posing as the ADF.
This is basically a psychological operation on the Australian people, she thinks.
(Michael Gunner is the chief minister of the Northern Territory)
This lady in the Northern Territory, Australia, claims she talked to the Military Police on the phone for 30 minutes.
The MPs say it’s not the Australian Defense Force moving the people to quarantine camps.
She says there’s an ongoing investigation. Mr Gunner said it’s the ADF doing this, which is not true. They say that it’s possible people have purchased uniforms posing as the ADF.
This is basically a psychological operation on the Australian people, she thinks.
(Michael Gunner is the chief minister of the Northern Territory)
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