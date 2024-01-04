Quo Vadis





Jan 3, 2024





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Gisella Cardia for December 30, 2023





Thank you!





Here is the Message of Jesus to Gisella Cardia:





"My children, now listen: here is the Light for you. I am the Light, I am the Way, I am the Truth and I am the Life, the Light of Hope.





Listen to My voice: behold, you do not trust in Me!





How many times have you asked Me to put an end to all the bad things that have happened, but I could not, because I had to make your enemies drop their masks. I wanted to make you see what is good and what is evil.





I had to make you realize where the Church is going with well-dressed priests, bishops and cardinals; beautiful on the outside, but putrid on the inside.





Brothers, rest assured.





Have faith in Me and My Mercy, but also in My justice that will soon be seen.





Look at the signs from heaven! Look at the signs from heaven: I do not say the times and the day, but these are the end times.





Do not trust in dates: only I know the exact date.





I would like you to see with your own eyes the ungodly perish. You will see very bad things around you, but until the last day I must gather My lost sheep, even the last.





That is your mission! Gather even the last of the sheep, and I will be with you.





I cannot let a single soul be lost. Unless you choose now, looking around.





This year for you has been a preparation. But the year to come, will be the year of Revelation, but also of joy, because you will see so much. Oh! You will be with me! You are already with me! Your soul is already with me.





I love you My children, I love you for your faithfulness and I accompany you in your life.





Remember: be ready!





I will come like a thief in the night, but you always be ready.





Now I bless you in the name of the Father and My Most Holy Name and the Holy Spirit.





Peace be with you and in this house, amen.





The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia are relatively new.





They began in 2016 following her visit to Mejuhgoria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and purchase of a statuette of Our Lady, which subsequently began to weep blood.





The Church study of Gisella Cardia's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them is ongoing.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVwZdR7ut1U