Drop and Roll” - How The 2020 Election Was Stolen From Donald Trump

In Georgia President Trump was up by as much as a 57% to Biden’s 42% and with 50% of the votes counted Trump was still way ahead. Then Biden was allocated batches of votes for hours, some with negative Trump votes and then with 89% of the votes in, Biden took the lead. From that point on for the next 53 batches of votes counted, for EVERY SINGLE vote batch the batches had exactly a 50.05% to 49.95% victory margin for Biden and Trump cementing Biden’s lead.



It was a classic “Drop and Roll.”



Not a single batch in our data set after the “lead switch event” varied from that margin for all new vote batches. This too is inconceivable and indicates fraud.