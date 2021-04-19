4/19/2021 Miles Guo on the 4th Anniversary of the April 19th Incident (Part Ⅳ): In Just Four Years, the World Media Has Been Legally Controlled By the CCP With Money

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In just four years, the world media has been legally controlled by the CCP with money. The next step is to compete for the media. At a critical moment, the West does not have media freedom. The most dangerous thing is the massacres of the CCP in Xinjiang and HK, the persecution of Tibet, and the threat to Taiwan have all been blocked by the media.