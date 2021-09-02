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#SemanaPorLaVerdad - Invitado: Andreas Kalcker - Biofísico Natural
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1390 views • September 02, 2021
El científico Aleman Andreas Kalcker nos comparte sus evidencias cientifícas sobre el uso del Dióxido de Cloro en Pacientes con COVID-19 y como este puede ayudar a mejorar notablemente la condición de salud de estos pacientes.
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