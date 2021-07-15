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Tracking the Global Mafia Ep#1 - Ireland, Haiti & Weather Weapons
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152 views • July 15, 2021
I cover some recent Global Mafia dirty work in Ireland & Haiti, then show you a 1996 document “Owning the Weather by 2025.” Mindblowing! Please consider supporting my work? Visit here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
Don’t forget my other channel, Amazing Polly: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/
THANK YOU so much for your time, attention & generosity. I am overjoyed to be able to interact with the best audience on the ‘net!
References below:
VIDEO: Gemma O’Doherty: https://www.bitchute.com/video/3YyxPQF1wd2s/
Gemm’s website: https://gemmaodoherty.com/
VIDEO Laura-Lynn and Dr. Charles Hoffe: https://www.bitchute.com/video/zAw0Pzg27RTo/
David Keith 1992 Paper on Geoengineering: https://keith.seas.harvard.edu/files/tkg/files/09_keith_1992_seriouslookatgeoeng_s.pdf?m=1529081088
ELF effects on Biology Military Report: https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/ADA034429.pdf
MIT Tech Review Geoengineering with Sulfuric Acid: https://www.technologyreview.com/2013/02/08/84239/a-cheap-and-easy-plan-to-stop-global-warming/
TETON Gravity Research history of weather warfare: https://www.tetongravity.com/story/ski/Climate-Change38-Geo-Engineering-Part-I-I-I-6489838
Owning the Weather in 2025: https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/ADA333462.pdf
Don’t forget my other channel, Amazing Polly: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/
THANK YOU so much for your time, attention & generosity. I am overjoyed to be able to interact with the best audience on the ‘net!
References below:
VIDEO: Gemma O’Doherty: https://www.bitchute.com/video/3YyxPQF1wd2s/
Gemm’s website: https://gemmaodoherty.com/
VIDEO Laura-Lynn and Dr. Charles Hoffe: https://www.bitchute.com/video/zAw0Pzg27RTo/
David Keith 1992 Paper on Geoengineering: https://keith.seas.harvard.edu/files/tkg/files/09_keith_1992_seriouslookatgeoeng_s.pdf?m=1529081088
ELF effects on Biology Military Report: https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/ADA034429.pdf
MIT Tech Review Geoengineering with Sulfuric Acid: https://www.technologyreview.com/2013/02/08/84239/a-cheap-and-easy-plan-to-stop-global-warming/
TETON Gravity Research history of weather warfare: https://www.tetongravity.com/story/ski/Climate-Change38-Geo-Engineering-Part-I-I-I-6489838
Owning the Weather in 2025: https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/ADA333462.pdf
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