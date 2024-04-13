R A W S A L E R T S | 🚨 Hundreds of Pro-Palestine Protesters are Clashing with Police 📌 Currently, hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters and other activists are clashing with the New York Police Department in Herald Square, located in Midtown Manhattan.





This has resulted in objects being thrown and people being attacked. The police have already made multiple arrests, and more are currently underway as New York City law enforcement works to regain control of the situation. Protesters are demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza.





#Manhattan | #NewYork





Video by @ScooterCasterNY