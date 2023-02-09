Premiere des Films "TROTZ" über Alina Lipp mit frischem, exklusivem Material aus Donezk!

Alina Lipp ist eine Kriegsberichterstatterin aus Deutschland, die nach ihrer Arbeit im Donbass zur Feindin ihres Landes wurde. Ein Film, der das wahre Ich der jungen mutigen Frau zeigt und jeden Skeptiker überzeugt.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.