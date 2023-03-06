Create New Account
Will We Let Go And Let God Lead In Our Lives?
Yahsdaughter137777
Published a day ago |

This video was recorded on 15th February 2023,

Like Jesus are we prepared to say to our Father: Have thine own way. Are we willing to allow the most High Yah to be the Potter and we be the Clay? Are we ready to deny ourselves choosing to suffer to stand with God/Jesus? Are we ready to die for the cause of Christ today if God authorised it?


