STOP FIGHTING ABOUT HOUSEWORK!

Friday Night Live 23 August 2024





In this episode, I explore the complexities of household dynamics and the contentious division of labor between genders, inspired by a tweet suggesting men would help with chores if asked. I delve into male obliviousness to domestic tasks and share personal anecdotes about my evolving understanding of responsibilities.

The conversation highlights emotional labor and how women's invisible work often goes unrecognized. I discuss the benefits of specialization in partnerships and the deeper issues contributing to relational stress. Ultimately, this episode aims to foster understanding around family dynamics, balancing humor with the weight of personal histories in navigating these challenges.





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022