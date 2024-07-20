BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Future Shock written by Alvin Toffler (1970) but relevant for current times!
Karine Savard
Alvin Toffler worked for the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and IBM to prepare the masses for the shock the digital age would disease them with. 


A newspaper clipping from 1987 was still in this second hand book describing an interview mr. Toffler had with our PvdA fractieleider Wim Kok in which was said, once you give power to the few, the many will suffer. 

(Als je een paar rijkelui aan de knoppen zet gaat de rest naar de knoppen) 

The technology discovered and prepared in advance, rolled out gradually to boil the frog/us, calling it future shock when it's nothing less than the take-over of power and declaring war to God/children of God. 

After Covid, the radiation poisoning, people are slowly wondering if these changes are for their benefit. As Jacques Attali (conseller of François Mitterrand) said in 1981 "the dumb people will eliminate themselves first" deceived by a vaccine that would "prevent you from dying" Joe Biden his words. Or "you take it for someone else" people are so easy to fool and difficult to convince them they are being fooled.  

future shockdisease to changeslow gradual and effectivegreat leaps of change tend to wake up the massesthe devils mask falls offthe nazi roots of the brussels eu
