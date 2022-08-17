The CCP Released a New White Paper To Reiterate Its Ambition To Take Over Taiwan

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https://gnews.org/post/p19n4b5ed
08/16/2022 Peter Jennings (director of strategy consultants and former head of ASPI): China’s newly released white paper, titled “The Taiwan question and China’s reunification in the new era” tells the Chinese people, the people of Taiwan, and the international world that “Nothing is going to stop us from taking Taiwan over”. And China is likely to take an aggressive action to invade Taiwan in the coming years