Watch What Happens When U.S. Senator Vance Scrapes a Stick in a Creek near East Palestine, Ohio

"Important to note - if the land + water around you is completely poisoned, you don't get to opt out of the "smart city" model coming down the pike.Interesting, then, that the big MSM voices who frame "smart cities" as necessary to "save the planet" don't give a sh*t about this (environmental disaster)." -Whitney Webb
EndYourSlavery
https://odysee.com/@EndYourSlavery:8
