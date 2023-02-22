Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Watch What Happens When U.S. Senator Vance Scrapes a Stick in a Creek near East Palestine, Ohio
246 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 20 hours ago |

"Important to note - if the land + water around you is completely poisoned, you don't get to opt out of the "smart city" model coming down the pike.Interesting, then, that the big MSM voices who frame "smart cities" as necessary to "save the planet" don't give a sh*t about this (environmental disaster)." -Whitney Webb


Shared from and subscribe to:

EndYourSlavery

https://odysee.com/@EndYourSlavery:8


Keywords
genocidesmart citiesmedical tyrannybio warfarecovid hoaxgraphene oxidehydroxideeast palestineecco terrorismthe great poisoningtrain ceash

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket