Create New Account
True Christianity and the Watchtower, Mormonism, and Christian Science T. A. McMahon & Kurt Goedelman (Part 1)
channel image
The Berean Call
134 Subscribers
26 views
Published Yesterday

https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-kurt-goedelman-part-1 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Today and next week I have the pleasure of visiting with Kurt Goedelman. Kurt is the founder of Personal Freedom Outreach, a ministry that addresses the false teachings of cults and aberrational Christian groups as well as unbiblical beliefs and practices that have arisen within evangelical Christianity.

Kurt, welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7.


Kurt: Hey, thank you, Tom. It’s an honor and a privilege to be with you and your listening audience.


Tom: Here, you know, many of our listeners know of Personal Freedom Outreach (PFO, which we’ll be referring to that as we go along) from your Quarterly Journal. But others who are unaware, I’m telling them, they need to subscribe to the Journal, which Gary later will tell them how to go about subscribing. Now, prior to the creation of the Journal, you and your wife, Angela, who’s just absolutely terrific--I’ve had the opportunity to speak at a conference, a PFO conference last year, and Angela--she gets the job done, doesn’t she?



Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall


Keywords
apostasyberean callta mcmahonmike gendron

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket