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HEART BREAKING DATA -- JAMA: mRNA vaccines elevate myocarditis risk by 133x
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52 views • February 24, 2022
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In an article that hasn’t received much attention from mainstream media, Chris Martenson, cofounder and CEO of Peak Prosperity, details a report from a January 2022 issue of the medical journal JAMA.
The bottom line is that getting an mRNA shot increases your risk of myocarditis by 133 times.
SOURCES:
JAMA January 25, 2022: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2788346
Peak Prosperity YouTube February 2022: https://youtu.be/lAiXeDfrRjk
In an article that hasn’t received much attention from mainstream media, Chris Martenson, cofounder and CEO of Peak Prosperity, details a report from a January 2022 issue of the medical journal JAMA.
The bottom line is that getting an mRNA shot increases your risk of myocarditis by 133 times.
SOURCES:
JAMA January 25, 2022: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2788346
Peak Prosperity YouTube February 2022: https://youtu.be/lAiXeDfrRjk
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