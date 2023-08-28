EPOCH TV | Top 9 Most Dystopian Things Pushed by the World Economic Forum

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov [clip from June 2023]

Top 9 Most Dystopian Things Pushed by the World Economic Forum

The WEF is attempting nothing less than the complete and total enslavement of humanity, through the establishment of a totalitarian one world government, ruled by an unelected technocratic "elite".





In a 2010 report, WEF founder Klaus Schwab, declared that "[a globalised world is best managed by a] self-selected coalition of multinational corporations, governments (including through the UN system), and select civil society organisations… [Governments are no longer] the overwhelmingly dominant actors on the world stage [and] the time has come for a new stakeholder paradigm of international governance."





