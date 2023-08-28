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EPOCH TV | Top 9 Most Dystopian Things Pushed by the World Economic Forum
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128 views • August 28, 2023

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov [clip from June 2023]

Top 9 Most Dystopian Things Pushed by the World Economic Forum

The WEF is attempting nothing less than the complete and total enslavement of humanity, through the establishment of a totalitarian one world government, ruled by an unelected technocratic "elite".


In a 2010 report, WEF founder Klaus Schwab, declared that "[a globalised world is best managed by a] self-selected coalition of multinational corporations, governments (including through the UN system), and select civil society organisations… [Governments are no longer] the overwhelmingly dominant actors on the world stage [and] the time has come for a new stakeholder paradigm of international governance."


Watch the full video:


https://theepochtimes.com/epochtv/facts-matter-june-7-top-9-most-dystopian-things-pushed-by-the-world-economic-forum-4518552?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=wideawake_media&src_src=partner&src_cmp=wideawake_media


#KlausSchwab #WorldEconomicForum #GreatReset

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world economic forumfacts matterroman balmakovepoch tvgobalist elites
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