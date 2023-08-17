Briefing by Chief of Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov on U.S. military-biological activityAugust 16, 2023

⚡️ SITREP 15AUG2023

▫️Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have launched a concentrated strike with long-range air- and sea-based precision weapons against key enterprises of the Kiev regime's military industry.

▫️The goal of the attack has been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralized. Ukraine's military-industrial complex has suffered significant damage.

▫️The AFU continued to attempt offensive actions in Zaporozhye, Kupyansk, Donetsk, Krasny Liman, and South Donetsk directions.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian grouping of troops, supported by Army Aviation and artillery, repelled 3 attacks by assault units of the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU Strategic Reserve near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 200 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 tanks, 6 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, and 2 Msta-B howitzers.





⚡️ SITREP 16AUG2023

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, the assault detachments of the Zapad Group of Forces carried out offensive actions in the assigned areas of responsibility and improved the situation along the front line.

▫️ With the support of aviation and artillery fire, nine attacks by assault groups of the 14th, 32nd, 44th mechanized and 95th Air Assault Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were repelled close to Novoselovskoye and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Olshana and Sinkovka (Kharkov region). The enemy losses were up to 85 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles, four pick-up trucks, as well as self-propelled artillery systems: one U.S.-made M109 Paladin and one Polish-made Krab guns.

▫️ In the Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in close co-operation with aviation and artillery, repelled five attacks by Ukrainian Armed Forces near Krasnogorovka and Nevelskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ In addition, an ammunition depot of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU was destroyed near the town of Toretsk (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy's losses in this direction amounted to up to 250 Ukrainian troops, three infantry fighting vehicles, four vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, two D-20 howitzers, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, professional actions of the Tsentr Group of Forces, strikes by army aviation and artillery fire repelled an attack by assault groups of the 67th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic). Up to 55 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer were destroyed.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces, air strikes, artillery fire, and heavy flamethrowers inflicted a combined strike on the enemy near Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy's losses amounted to over 140 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, three armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, as well as one American-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system during the day.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, the Russian grouping of forces, supported by army aviation and artillery, repelled two attacks by assault units of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces close to Rabotino and Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ In addition, two ammunition depots of the 117th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU close to Kirovo (Zaporozhye region) were hit. During the day, the enemy's losses were up to 170 Ukrainian troops, three armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system.

▫️ A command post of the AFU 72nd Mechanized Brigade was eliminated close to Paraskoveyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Air defense systems have shot down one Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Novotroitskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ In addition, 4 HIMARS and 2 Uragan projectiles have been intercepted during the day.

- Russian Defense Ministry

