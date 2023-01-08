Preparações e Teste PCR, Blockchain e Cordão Umbilical (CONVERSA) JESUS é Santo

O destruidor subiu contra ti. Guarda tu a fortaleza, vigia o caminho, fortalece os lombos, reforça muito o teu poder. (Naum 2: 1) - As legendas em outros idiomas serão publicadas posteriormente, por gentileza, aguarde.
Conteúdo do video
00:00 - “Todos devem fugir”, é um extremismo não bíblico.
09:30 - Cristãos se envolvendo com o Sistema da Besta - Blockchain.
17:45 - Entendendo momentos diferentes.
19:38 - Você só colherá o que plantou.
22:47 - Pais e mães… Cuidem do tesouro que DEUS lhes confiou!
23:48 - The Last Lions (Os últimos leões).
26:47 - Paciência para buscar a DEUS até ouvi-lo.
28:13 - Como saber se o direcionamento está correto.
30:02 - Estar crucificado é o segredo da vitória.
32:31 - Preparo físico para a época de “Não poder comprar e vender”.
36:42 - O negócio comprido…
41:02 - Quem irá permanecer no SENHOR.
