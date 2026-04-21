Ancient Paganism - Part 21: The Desert Fathers - The Last of the Gnostics

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To open this chapter, we need to define the people we will be studying:
False Teachers – Heretics - False Prophets - Ungodly men - Evil Men
Murmurers, complainers, vain talkers, and deceivers
False Apostles – Deceitful Workers – Seducers – Crafty – Scoffers
Don’t Give heed to seducing Spirits - Doctrines of Demons
Shun profane & vain babblings - Don’t do, what the pagans, do.
Beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and vain deceit, after the tradition of men, after the rudiments of the world, and not after Christ. – Colossians 2:8
Next Time:
Simon Magus & Other Heritics:
Who they actually were
& what they were doing that was so wrong
Drop a comment & let me know what you think!
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