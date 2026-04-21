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Ancient Paganism - Part 21: The Desert Fathers - The Last of the Gnostics
Total Freedom!
Total Freedom!
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To open this chapter, we need to define the people we will be studying:

False Teachers – Heretics - False Prophets - Ungodly men - Evil Men

Murmurers, complainers, vain talkers, and deceivers

False Apostles – Deceitful Workers – Seducers – Crafty – Scoffers

Don’t Give heed to seducing Spirits - Doctrines of Demons

Shun profane & vain babblings - Don’t do, what the pagans, do.

Beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and vain deceit, after the tradition of men, after the rudiments of the world, and not after Christ. – Colossians 2:8

 

 

 

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Keywords
spiritual warfarepaganismfalse prophetskarmafalse teacherschrist consciousnesssimon magusgnosticsreincarnationsmarcionitesrina lynn bookstotal freedomancient paganismthe ancient church fathersthe desert fathersheresies of cerinthussaturninusmenanderelchasaitesnaasseniserpent worshipvalentinusthe goddess sophiathe way internationalaltered state of consciousness
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