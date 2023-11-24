Nick Fuentes: Can nationalists exploit "antisemitic" deportations of Muslims? NO You look at what Olaf Sholtz is doing in Germany: He isn't proposing mass deportations. He is deporting a small number of the most vocal anti-zionist Muslims while keeping the door open for all economic migrants. THAT'S STILL WHITE GENOCIDE. #GazaGeniocide #AfD #Immigration

