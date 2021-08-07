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Remember When The Democrats Said These Things About The Vaccine
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133 views • August 07, 2021
The narrative totally changed a couple months later after they came into power. Now all of a sudden they trust the FDA and CDC, forcing authoritative orders on vaccines.
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