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How to Break YouTube
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29 views • February 04, 2020
A detailed guide on using the Content ID system to our advantage by claiming our own videos.
This method will enable content creators to generate revenue even when claimed by content ID by sharing that claim with their own distribution company. It will also enable creators to automatically monetize re-uploads and get ads without the YouTube Partner Program.
This method will enable content creators to generate revenue even when claimed by content ID by sharing that claim with their own distribution company. It will also enable creators to automatically monetize re-uploads and get ads without the YouTube Partner Program.
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