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John Durham Investigating Obama Holdover Who Leaked General Flynn's Transcript - 1690-6P
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45 views • November 29, 2019
According to a Nov. 21 report by independent journalist Sara Carter, U.S. Attorney John Durham is questioning personnel in the Pentagon’s Office of Net Assessment (ONA). ONA awarded about $1 million in contracts to FBI informant Stefan Halper, who appears to have played a key role in alleged U.S. intelligence agency spying on 2016 Trump campaign advisers Carter Page and George Papadopoulos. In addition, however, a court filing indicates that ONA’s director, James H. Baker, “is believed to be the person who illegally leaked the transcript of Mr. Flynn’s calls” to The Washington Post. Specifically, the filing states, “ONA Director Baker regularly lunched with Washington Post Reporter David Ignatius.”

E-Militia Article: John Durham Investigating Obama Holdover Who Leaked General Flynn’s Transcript – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/FFmb30pX6pO John Durham Investigating Obama Holdover Who Leaked General Flynn’s Transcript – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/qVTq30pX6uf

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