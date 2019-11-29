John Durham Investigating Obama Holdover Who Leaked General Flynn's Transcript - 1690-6P

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E-Militia Article: John Durham Investigating Obama Holdover Who Leaked General Flynn’s Transcript – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/FFmb30pX6pO John Durham Investigating Obama Holdover Who Leaked General Flynn’s Transcript – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/qVTq30pX6uf
GUEST: John Michael Chambers - John is a patriot who loves his country and serves as but one voice for humanity. John organized group meetings, roundtables and large scale conventions across the country. Interviewed in the Wall Street Journal, CBS, NBC and many on-line media platforms including talk radio throughout the country. John has dedicated much of his time and resources, often times at great sacrifice over the past two decades, sharing insightful and empowering information to help keep freedom alive. John Michael Chambers, a registered Republican is an avid supporter of President Trump. John is a prolific transformational author challenging even the most awakened reader. He has authored seven books to date. His latest book, “Trump and the Resurrection of America”, was Nominated for the 24th Annual Colorado Independent Publishers Association EVVY Awards. John has also written nearly four-hundred articles to date that can be found on his website. His next book will be published in March 2020 and is sure to be very well received.
WEBSITE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/
BOOK: https://www.amazon.com/Trump-Resurrection-America-Americas-Revolution/
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