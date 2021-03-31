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Racists are blaming "Whiteness" for ATL Shootings
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0 view • March 31, 2021
In reality, it's more likely misogyny and mental health issues played a much larger role. While these events are always tragic, it's important to maintain some critical distance while we evaluate what actually happened. Far too many folks are jumping to conclusions that fit their narratives.
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https://thepostmillennial.com/media-desperate-call-everything-white-supremacy-wont-let-facts-get-in-the-way/?eraseCache=true
https://verysmartbrothas.theroot.com/whiteness-is-a-pandemic-1846494770
https://www.thedailybeast.com/georgia-sheriff-spokesman-jay-baker-posted-racist-covid-shirts-on-facebook
https://www.thedailybeast.com/son-of-atlanta-shooting-victim-hyun-jung-grant-calls-bullshit-on-robert-aaron-long-sex-addiction-claim
https://www.financegeek.org/chinese/black-on-asian-crime/
Where to send tips, buy merch, and my social media links:
mewe.com/i/brentlykopopolous
youtube.com/channel/UCxvUTvj1XvAlnV2Cxw2jAVw
subscribestar.com/itsbrently
twitter.com/cyre2067
Teespring.com/brently-merch
Paypal: [email protected]
Cash App: $cyre2067
Music credit: Jorg - A Himitsu
Links:
https://thepostmillennial.com/media-desperate-call-everything-white-supremacy-wont-let-facts-get-in-the-way/?eraseCache=true
https://verysmartbrothas.theroot.com/whiteness-is-a-pandemic-1846494770
https://www.thedailybeast.com/georgia-sheriff-spokesman-jay-baker-posted-racist-covid-shirts-on-facebook
https://www.thedailybeast.com/son-of-atlanta-shooting-victim-hyun-jung-grant-calls-bullshit-on-robert-aaron-long-sex-addiction-claim
https://www.financegeek.org/chinese/black-on-asian-crime/
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