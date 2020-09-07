Have You Realised the Lockdown is Here to Stay Yet? : The Crowhouse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
WITS - COVID-19 Test Kits (382200) Imports by Country in 2018:
https://wits.worldbank.org/trade/comtrade/en/country/ALL/year/2018/tradeflow/Imports/partner/WLD/nomen/h5/product/382200
State-by-state breakdown of federal aid per COVID-19 case:
https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/finance/state-by-state-breakdown-of-federal-aid-per-covid-19-case.html
COVID-19 And Face Masks- Interview with Denis Rancourt:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qCSOrsAnI6e2/
CDC Report Finds Underlying Conditions in 94 Percent of COVID-19 Deaths:
https://www.jems.com/2020/08/31/cdc-report-underlying-conditions-94-percent-covid-19-deaths/
Swiss Policy Research - Facts about Covid-19:
https://swprs.org/facts-about-covid-19/
Update from Victoria:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=quaIJ07f9Vo
Daniel Andrews – Australia’s Dictator – Crimes Against Humanity:
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/australia-oceania/daniel-andrews-australias-dictator-crimes-against-humanity/
Utah Threatens Students With Arrest For Not Wearing Facemask In School:
https://ktrh.iheart.com/featured/michael-berry/content/2020-08-25-utah-threatens-students-with-arrest-for-not-wearing-facemask-in-school/
Tens of Thousands of Chickens and Emus to be Killed as Victorian Bird Flu Outbreak Worsens:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/tens-of-thousands-of-chickens-and-emus-to-be-killed-as-victorian-bird-flu-outbreak-worsens/ar-BB18pGGM?ocid=msedgntp
Forget N95 Masks. These Space Helmets Are The Latest Pandemic Fashion Accessory:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidhochman/2020/08/28/forget-n95-masks-these-space-helmets-are-the-latest-pandemic-fashion-accessory/#62b3a12e1ab5
Facebook Threatens to Ban Australians from Sharing News:
https://amp.abc.net.au/article/12616216?fbclid=IwAR33SV7cars_21EsDeccR2fdYQ8tWRUoCJ0rI-7XXcis3AhmHWJArGuxmAw
Victorian Doctors Pen Desperate Letter to Dan Andrews About Controversial State of Emergency Bill:
https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/health/health-problems/victorian-doctors-pen-desperate-letter-to-dan-andrews-about-controversial-state-of-emergency-bill/news-story/477352005ec852b6dd4b0e8f31f97441#.01csl
Australia Can Push to Zero COVID-19 Cases with 'Smarter' and 'Longer' Restrictions, Former Health Chief Says:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/australia-can-push-to-zero-covid-19-cases-with-smarter-and-longer-restrictions-former-health-chief-says/ar-BB18Fy5N?ocid=msedgntp
Diarrhoea and Vomiting May be Key Sign of Covid in Children – Study:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs
Mike Strutter - STRUTTER BUBBLE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VC-pvJ-2KQQ
SKYWATCH: a Sci-Fi Short by Colin Levy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv30ExfoKcc
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-80qvWPWocw
The Crowhouse